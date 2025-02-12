Fund Update: AIA Group Ltd opened a $2.8M position in $PLTR stock

AIA Group Ltd has opened a new $2.8M position in $PLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,077 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 174 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 174 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $505,220,370 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

