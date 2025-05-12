Fund Update: AIA Group Ltd opened a $12.7M position in $FLTW stock

AIA Group Ltd has opened a new $12.7M position in $FLTW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLTW.
$FLTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $FLTW stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 494,602 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,381,644
- AIA GROUP LTD added 293,810 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,701,406
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 280,098 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,251,436
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 228,364 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,872,175
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 146,866 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,349,017
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 132,417 shares (+164.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,264,648
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 84,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,974,040
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
