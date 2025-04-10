Fund Update: AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC opened a $21.0M position in $DE stock

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC has opened a new $21.0M position in $DE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DE.

$DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 866 institutional investors add shares of $DE stock to their portfolio, and 926 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DE Insider Trading Activity

$DE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.

$DE Government Contracts

We have seen $10,526,288 of award payments to $DE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/25.

$DE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

