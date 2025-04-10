Fund Update: AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC added 465,367 shares of CISCO SYSTEMS ($CSCO) to their portfolio

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC has added 465,367 shares of $CSCO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSCO.

CISCO SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,327 institutional investors add shares of CISCO SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CISCO SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CISCO SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,727 shares for an estimated $11,933,003 .

. RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 106,280 shares for an estimated $6,247,598 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,512 shares for an estimated $4,435,886 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,310 shares for an estimated $2,095,900 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $595,309 .

. KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025

CISCO SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,843,248 of award payments to $CSCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CISCO SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CISCO SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSCO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

CISCO SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $62.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 10/14/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

