Fund Update: AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC added 465,367 shares of CISCO SYSTEMS ($CSCO) to their portfolio

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC has added 465,367 shares of $CSCO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSCO.
CISCO SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,327 institutional investors add shares of CISCO SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 14,636,739 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $866,494,948
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 14,308,688 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,074,329
- FMR LLC added 13,285,052 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $786,475,078
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 11,628,554 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $688,410,396
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 9,693,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $573,835,723
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 8,872,437 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,248,270
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 6,984,640 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,490,688
CISCO SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
CISCO SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,727 shares for an estimated $11,933,003.
- RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 106,280 shares for an estimated $6,247,598.
- DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,512 shares for an estimated $4,435,886.
- THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,310 shares for an estimated $2,095,900.
- MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $595,309.
- KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025
CISCO SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $7,843,248 of award payments to $CSCO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CISCO MONITORING SERVICES FOR GLOBAL WIRELESS SOLUTION: $7,760,000
- CISCO EQUIPMENT PACKAGE: $38,248
- CISCO ADVANCED SERVICES FOR CGR WIFI/AV SYSTEM: $15,000
- CISCO ADVANCED SERVICES FOR CGR WIFI/AV SYSTEM: $15,000
- CISCO ADVANCED SERVICES FOR CGR WIFI/AV SYSTEM: $15,000
CISCO SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
CISCO SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSCO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
CISCO SYSTEMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 11/14/2024
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $62.0 on 10/16/2024
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 10/14/2024
