Fund Update: Accredited Investors Inc. added 776,930 shares of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE ($UPS) to their portfolio

Accredited Investors Inc. has added 776,930 shares of $UPS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UPS.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 891 institutional investors add shares of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE stock to their portfolio, and 1,201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Insider Trading Activity

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022

NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Government Contracts

We have seen $260,373,126 of award payments to $UPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 09/20, 09/03 and 0 sales.

on 01/08, 11/25, 09/20, 09/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 08/28.

on 08/28. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 08/26.

