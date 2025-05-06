Fund Update: Accredited Investors Inc. added 18,904 shares of C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE ($CHRW) to their portfolio

Accredited Investors Inc. has added 18,904 shares of $CHRW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHRW.
C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 3,004,338 shares (+92841.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,408,202
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,060,905 shares (-48.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,612,704
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 1,009,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,279,532
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 863,674 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,234,797
- NORGES BANK added 752,340 shares (+136.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,731,768
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 748,661 shares (+163.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,351,654
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 716,303 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,008,425
C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Insider Trading Activity
C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEN G CAMPBELL (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) sold 25,976 shares for an estimated $2,857,360
- MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,617 shares for an estimated $2,359,215.
- ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $803,120
- MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $710,535.
C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRW in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/26/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $117.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $129.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $123.0 on 01/10/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 12/09/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
