Fund Update: Accredited Investors Inc. added 17,732 shares of $VTV to their portfolio

Accredited Investors Inc. has added 17,732 shares of $VTV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VTV.
$VTV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,161 institutional investors add shares of $VTV stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 2,529,836 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $437,003,870
- CBIZ INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 1,968,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,089,130
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,952,615 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,577,719
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,820,455 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,203,031
- PACIFIC LIFE FUND ADVISORS LLC removed 1,726,139 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,173,250
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 1,672,314 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,122,760
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,247,788 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,542,899
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
