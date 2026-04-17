This Fund Trimmed a Quantum ETF Amid 75% Gain. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Breakthru Advisory Services sold 51,465 shares of QTUM in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $5.89 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $5.65 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The post-sale holding stood at 1,912 shares valued at $205,158.

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Breakthru Advisory Services disclosed in an April 16, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 51,465 shares of the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM), an estimated $5.89 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Breakthru reduced its stake in the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) by 51,465 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.89 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The position’s value at quarter-end declined by $5.65 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

The fund’s QTUM holding now represents 0.33% of 13F AUM, outside its top five positions.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPY: $8.91 million (14.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JMTG: $4.65 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWM: $3.88 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EFA: $3.52 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $3.10 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, QTUM shares were priced at $123.39, up 75% over the past year, and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 45.26 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $3.8 billion Price (as of market close 4/15/26) $123.39 Yield 1%

ETF snapshot

QTUM employs a passive investment strategy, tracking an index of companies focused on quantum computing and machine learning technologies.

Its portfolio consists of a modified equal-weighted basket of equities, with underlying holdings required to derive at least 50% of revenue or operating activity from quantum or machine learning sectors.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) provides investors with targeted exposure to companies advancing quantum computing and machine learning. The fund leverages a rules-based index methodology to capture growth in this emerging technology segment, offering diversification across multiple issuers within the sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Given QTUM’s staggering surge, this trim doesn’t seem to necessarily raise any red flags. And for those investing for the long haul, that’s important. When a position dwindles to just 0.33% of assets under management (AUM) and falls far outside the top holdings, it often indicates a disciplined approach to portfolio management instead of a bearish outlook.



The timing of this move makes sense. The ETF has jumped about 75% in value over the last year, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 and positioning it as a strong momentum play within the portfolio. If we take a closer look, it still holds a concentrated bet on emerging technology, featuring around 85 holdings with a predominant focus on semiconductors and hardware companies like Teradyne and Micron. However, it’s not the cheapest option, showing a 0.40% expense ratio and offering only modest income, with its SEC yield under 1%. And when we consider the bigger picture, the fund's primary exposure is still broad market beta. The SPY alone makes up 14% of AUM, far surpassing any links to quantum computing.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.