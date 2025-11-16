This Fund Sold $6 Million in Armstrong Stock Despite Strong Earnings — Here’s the Takeaway for Long-Term Holders

Key Points

Denver-based 1060 Capital Management sold 35,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter for an estimated $5.7 million.

The transaction value was significant for the firm, equaling 12.4% of 1060 Capital’s reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

The move marked a full exit from Armstrong World Industries.

As of September 30, Denver-based 1060 Capital Management fully exited its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for an estimated $5.7 million

What Happened

According to an SEC filing on Friday, 1060 Capital fully liquidated its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) during the third quarter. The fund sold all 35,000 shares it previously held, eliminating a stake that had represented 12% of its reportable assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:RSI: $9.2 million (31.3% of AUM)

NYSE:PRIM: $6.9 million (23.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LULU: $5.3 million (18.1% of AUM)

NYSE:NVRI: $4.2 million (14.1% of AUM)

NYSE:MTZ: $2.1 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, Armstrong World Industries shares were priced at $182.66, up 19% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $305.4 million Dividend Yield 0.7% Price (as of market close Friday) $182.66

Company Snapshot

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of ceiling and wall systems, leveraging a broad product portfolio and established distribution channels to serve the construction industry. It designs and manufactures mineral fiber, fiberglass, metal, and specialty ceiling and wall systems, with revenue primarily from commercial and residential construction and renovation projects in North America. The company's scale, product diversity, and focus on acoustical and architectural solutions position it competitively in both commercial and residential markets. Plus, it operates a business model focused on product innovation, manufacturing, and distribution, generating income through sales to distributors, contractors, wholesalers, and retailers.

Foolish Take

Shares of Armstrong World Industries have outperformed the broader market this year, and that may be why 1060 Capital decided to dump its stake, especially considering its investment strategy and other moves last quarter. The fund, which hunts for situations where markets misprice catalysts, also shed MYR Group and Brightstar Lottery last quarter (another strong performer and a weak one, respectively). That rotation, paired with fresh stakes in Lululemon and a sizable Tesla put position, suggests 1060 is reallocating toward ideas where its contrarian view has more room to play out.



Armstrong’s execution, for its part, has been impressive. Third-quarter net sales rose 10% to $425 million, driven by 18% and 6% growth in its architectural specialties and mineral fiber segments, respectively. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS jumped 13% to $2.05, and year-to-date adjusted free cash flow surged 22%. Management even raised full-year guidance across revenue, EBITDA, EPS, and free cash flow—hardly the profile of a business losing steam. Shares are up 19% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500.



Against 1060’s concentrated holdings—RSI, Primoris, Lululemon, and NVRI—Armstrong now might represent a thesis largely priced in rather than a catalyst waiting to be unlocked. But that doesn't necessarily mean long-term holders are in for losses—just that this investment fund might be eyeing more thesis-driven plays.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable Assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Fully Exited: When an investor sells all shares of a particular holding, reducing its position to zero.

Divestment: The process of selling off an asset or investment position.

13F Filing: A quarterly report required by the SEC from institutional investment managers detailing their equity holdings.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Liquidated: Sold off an asset or investment for cash, often completely closing a position.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Distribution Channels: The various ways a company delivers its products to customers, such as through wholesalers or retailers.

Acoustical Solutions: Products designed to control sound within buildings, often used in ceilings and walls.

Contractors: Professionals or companies hired to perform construction or renovation work.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



