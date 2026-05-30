A Fund Sold $5.5 Million of This Regional Bank. Should Investors Follow?

Key Points

Chicago-based Banc Funds sold 98,000 shares of FB Financial Corporation last quarter.

The quarter-end position value fell by $5.61 million, a change reflecting both trading and FBK share price moves.

Post-sale, Banc Funds held 35,496 shares worth $1.84 million.

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On May 14, 2026, Chicago-based Banc Funds disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 98,000 shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK), an estimated $5.51 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Banc Funds reduced its position in FB Financial Corporation by 98,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value of this reduction is approximately $5.51 million, based on the average share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position shifted by $5.61 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in FBK’s market price.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: OSBC: $20.75 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: UNTY: $19.46 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVBH: $18.96 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: BCAL: $14.73 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FRBA: $13.83 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, FB Financial Corporation shares were priced at $52.69, up 20% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $602.5 million Net Income (TTM) $140.8 million Price (as of Friday) $52.69

Company snapshot

FB Financial Corporation offers commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending products, and mortgage origination, primarily through FirstBank branches and mortgage offices in the southeastern United States.

The company generates revenue through net interest income from loans and deposits, as well as non-interest income from mortgage banking, trust, insurance, and investment services.

It serves corporate, commercial, and consumer clients, with a focus on individuals, businesses, and professionals in Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia.

FB Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, operating primarily through its FirstBank subsidiary. The company leverages a diversified product suite and extensive branch network to serve a broad customer base across the southeastern United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Banc Funds specializes in community and regional banks, and the position remains part of a broader portfolio focused on financial institutions. A relatively modest trim after a year of positive stock performance could simply reflect risk management rather than a changing view of the business.



What investors should focus on is whether FirstBank can continue growing earnings in an environment where many regional banks are still navigating deposit competition and interest-rate uncertainty. Last month, FB reported net income of $57.5 million, or $1.10 per share — slightly higher than $1.07 in the previous quarter and $0.84 one year prior. Net interest income, meanwhile, climbed to nearly $146 million from about $108 million last year.



The stock has performed roughly in line with other regional banks (the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index is also up 20% this past year). And in the earnings release, CEO Christopher Holmes seemed bullish on the firm’s geography and financial performance. Whether that translates into consistent execution is more important than this sale.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.