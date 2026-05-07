This Fund Sold $4 Million of Clean Energy ETF Shares Amid an 80% Rally, but Here's Why It Still Seems Bullish

Key Points

Florin Court sold 199,800 ICLN shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $2.78 million, reflecting combined trading and price movements.

The transaction represented 13.73% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 267,979 shares valued at $4.90 million.

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Florin Court Capital reported a sale of 199,800 shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) on May 6, 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $3.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 6, 2026, Florin Court Capital sold 199,800 shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. The estimated transaction value was $3.64 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $2.78 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

After this sale, the position makes up 18.5% of Florin Court Capital’s 13F-reported assets, making it the fund’s largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ICLN: $4.90 million (18.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:DVY: $4.19 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:TAN: $2.32 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:ICVT: $1.99 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CWB: $1.85 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, shares were priced at $21.29, up 84.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 55.86 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.5 billion Dividend Yield 1.3% Price (as of market close 2026-05-05) $21.29 1-Year Price Change 84%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: ICLN seeks to track the performance of a global index of companies involved in clean energy production and related technologies.

Portfolio composition: It holds a diversified basket of global equities in the clean energy sector, including renewable energy producers and equipment manufacturers.

Expense structure: It is structured as an ETF.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) provides investors with exposure to a broad array of companies leading the transition to renewable and clean energy worldwide. The fund leverages a passive investment approach, tracking a global index to offer diversified access to the clean energy sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Sentiment around renewable energy stocks has dramatically shifted over the past year, and that’s evidenced here. ICLN has surged more than 84%, driven by a rebound in solar equipment makers, power infrastructure names, and AI-related electricity demand themes. The ETF now manages roughly $2.5 billion in assets and holds 106 global clean energy companies. Its largest positions include Bloom Energy, First Solar, and NextPower.



The fund also gives investors broad exposure across renewable electricity, heavy electrical equipment, semiconductors, and utilities, sectors increasingly tied to grid modernization and data center expansion. That’s why this sale ultimately looks less like a loss of confidence in clean energy and more like a portfolio rebalance after a huge run. Even after trimming nearly $3.64 million in shares, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF remains Florin Court Capital’s largest holding at 18.5% of assets, suggesting the broader bullish view is still intact.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.