This Fund Sold $3 Million in OneMain Stock Last Quarter, but Here's Why It Still Seems Bullish on the Lender

Brave Warrior Advisors sold 54,977 shares of OneMain Holdings in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.34 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $82.72 million, reflecting both trading and market movement.

The quarter-end position stood at 7,739,293 shares worth $522.79 million.

Brave Warrior Advisors, reported a sale of 54,977 shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) on its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Brave Warrior Advisors reduced its position in OneMain Holdings by 54,977 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.34 million based on the quarter's average closing price. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $82.72 million, a figure that includes both the effects of share sales and stock price changes during the period.

What else to know

Brave Warrior Advisors’ OMF stake is now 12.25% of its $4.27 billion reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:OMF: $522.79 million (12.2% of AUM) NYSE:SNX: $475.21 million (11.1% of AUM) NYSE:ELV: $438.82 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SLM: $347.23 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSE:AN: $320.61 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, OMF shares were priced at $55, up 10% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

OMF shares surged nearly 20% last quarter but have tanked about 20% this year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.97 billion Net income (TTM) $783.00 million Dividend yield 8% Price (as of Wednesday) $55

Company Snapshot

OneMain Holdings offers personal loans, credit cards, and insurance products such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance, primarily through a network of branch offices and its online platform.

The company generates revenue by originating, underwriting, and servicing secured and unsecured consumer loans, as well as by providing insurance and membership products.

OneMain Holdings is a leading consumer finance company focused on providing personal loans and related financial products to individuals underserved by traditional banks. With a nationwide branch footprint and a robust digital presence, the company leverages deep underwriting expertise and risk management to serve a broad customer base. Its scale and diversified product suite support consistent earnings and a competitive position within the non-prime lending market.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is a classic example of showing conviction without complacency. OneMain remains the largest position in the portfolio at roughly 12% of assets, even after a modest trim. That signals continued belief in a lender that just delivered $6.56 in full-year diluted EPS and $783 million in net income, up sharply from the prior year, while paying a $1.05 quarterly dividend and repurchasing $70 million of stock in the fourth quarter.



Managed receivables climbed to $26.3 billion, up 6% year over year, and capital generation reached $913 million for 2025. Net charge-offs sit at 7.56%, broadly stable with recent history, and the allowance ratio stands at 11.54%, suggesting reserves remain meaningful relative to risk.



Zooming out, the fund seems to favor cash generative, asset-backed businesses with disciplined underwriting, whether in consumer finance, distribution, or auto retail, and OneMain fits that mold. The stock has lagged the S&P 500 over the past year and swung sharply this quarter, but earnings power and capital returns continue to anchor the thesis.

