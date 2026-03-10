Fund Slashes Magnite Stake by $13 Million as Ad Tech Firm Posts $714 Million Revenue Year

Key Points

Granahan Investment Management sold 757,249 shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $12.57 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $33.79 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes.

The post-trade stake stood at 3,115,930 shares valued at $50.57 million.

10 stocks we like better than Magnite ›

On February 17, 2026, Granahan Investment Management disclosed a sale of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares, reducing its stake by 757,249 shares in an estimated $12.57 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Granahan Investment Management decreased its position in Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 757,249 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $12.57 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Magnite stake fell by $33.79 million, which includes both trading activity and price movement effects.

What else to know

After the sale, Magnite represents 2.17% of Granahan's $2.34 billion in reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top five holdings as of quarter-end: NASDAQ:PRCH: $105.82 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:GENI: $86.55 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:CRS: $84.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:FTAI: $68.38 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $67.83 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Magnite shares were up about 6% over the past year, well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $714 million Net income (TTM) $144.6 million Price (as of Tuesday) $13.00

Company snapshot

Magnite provides an independent sell-side advertising platform, offering applications and services for publishers to manage and monetize digital advertising inventory across CTV, websites, and other digital media properties.

The company operates a technology-driven business model, generating revenue primarily through facilitating transactions between digital media sellers and buyers on its platform.

It serves publishers, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Magnite is a leading independent sell-side advertising platform with a significant presence in the digital advertising market. The company leverages technology to connect publishers and buyers, enabling efficient monetization of digital inventory across multiple channels, including connected TV and online media. Magnite's scale and focus on both supply and demand sides position it as a key facilitator in the evolving programmatic advertising landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Magnite plays an important role in helping publishers monetize ad inventory across connected TV, mobile, and web properties. That’s a positioning that gives it exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising, and recent results show the business steadily scaling.



Fourth-quarter revenue reached $205.4 million, bringing full-year revenue to $714 million, up 7% from one year earlier. Profitability also improved meaningfully, with adjusted EBITDA climbing nearly 20% to $232.1 million for the year while margins expanded as the platform handled more ad volume.



Perhaps the most important growth engine right now is connected TV. Magnite reported 20% expansion in that segment, which represented roughly 45% of total contribution ex TAC for the year and continues benefiting from the migration of advertising budgets from traditional television into streaming platforms.



Against that backdrop, trimming the position modestly keeps the portfolio balanced. With a relatively significant stake in the firm left, it doesn’t seem like there’s been a full loss of conviction.

Should you buy stock in Magnite right now?

Before you buy stock in Magnite, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Magnite wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports and Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.