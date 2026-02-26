This Fund Slashed an AI ETF Position by $15 Million. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

Obsidian CIO sold 422,567 shares of BOTZ in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value dropped by $14.95 million, reflecting both trading and price moves.

The post-transaction holding stood at 22,669 shares valued at $821,316, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Obsidian CIO cut its stake in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the fourth quarter, selling 422,567 shares in a trade estimated at $15.32 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Obsidian CIO reduced its position in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 422,567 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $15.32 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $14.95 million, incorporating both the share sale and price changes.

What else to know

After the sale, BOTZ represented 1.2% of Obsidian CIO's 13F AUM, down from 23.9% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:IWB: $4,606,394 (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VV: $4,506,743 (6.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $3,558,484 (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JPST: $3,072,218 (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IJR: $2,962,375 (4.4% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, BOTZ shares were priced at $38.36, up 12.0% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net Assets $3.4 billion Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $38.36 Yield 0.62% 1-year price change 12.00%

ETF snapshot

BOTZ’s investment strategy focuses on providing exposure to companies involved in robotics and artificial intelligence, tracking an index developed by Indxx.

The underlying portfolio consists of exchange-listed equities in developed markets involved in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The fund is structured as a non-diversified ETF with an annualized yield of 0.62%.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is a specialized fund with a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, offering targeted access to the robotics and AI sector. Its strategy leverages a transparent index approach to capture growth opportunities among global leaders in automation and artificial intelligence.

What this transaction means for investors

Concentration cuts tell you more about risk tolerance than about the theme itself. Moving an allocation from nearly a quarter of assets to just over 1% is a meaningful sign.



The underlying ETF still offers targeted exposure to a $3 billion robotics and AI strategy with 50 holdings and a 0.68% expense ratio. Over the past year, it delivered roughly 14% on a total return basis, and its top positions include Nvidia at about 10.9% of assets. Industrials and information technology together account for more than 80% of sector exposure. In other words, this is a high beta, growth-tilted basket built around automation and AI adoption.



Obsidian’s top holdings skew toward broad market ETFs like IWB, IVV, and VV, plus short-duration exposure in JPST. For long-term investors, the lesson is discipline. The AI buildout story remains intact, but position sizing matters. Thematic ETFs can compound when the cycle is right, yet trimming after strong runs can protect capital when sentiment gets crowded.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

