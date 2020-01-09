Fund services group Zedra to buy BNP Paribas Singapore Trust Corporation Ltd

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

Zedra Group, which offers fund services and wealth management, said on Thursday that it would buy BNP Paribas Singapore Trust Corporation Limited for an undisclosed amount.

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Zedra Group, which offers fund services and wealth management, said on Thursday that it would buy BNP Paribas BNPP.PA Singapore Trust Corporation Limited for an undisclosed amount.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management's trust business in Singapore serves the growing Asian ultra-high net worth and high net worth markets, and Zedra said it would fit in well with its business.

"This latest deal will bring additional scale and expertise to our already fast growing Singapore office," said Zedra CEO Ivo Hemelraad in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters