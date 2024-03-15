Fund Selectors See Heightened Volatility in 2024

Natixis conducted a survey of 500 investment professionals, managing a combined $35 trillion in assets. The survey showed that investors are adjusting their allocations in expectations of more volatility in 2024 due to more challenging macroeconomic conditions.

A major change in the survey is increasing preference towards active strategies as 58% noted that active outperformed passive for them in 2023, and 63% believe active will outperform this year. Overall, 75% of professionals believe that being active will help in identifying alpha in the new year.

In terms of fixed income, 62% see outperformance in long-duration bonds, although only 25% have actually increased exposure due to uncertainty about the Fed. In addition to increasing duration, many are interested in increasing quality with 44% looking to increase exposure to investment-grade corporate debt and US Treasuries.

Money continues to flow to alternatives with 66% believing that there will be significant delta between private and public market returns. Within the asset class, fund selectors are most bullish on private equity and private debt at 55%.

With regards to model portfolios, 85% of firms now offer them either in-house or through third-party firms. Due to increasing demand, the number of offerings are expected to increase. Benefits include additional diligence and increased odds of client retention during periods of uncertainty. They also help form deeper relationships with more trust between advisors and clients, leading to more of a relationship focused on comprehensive, financial planning.

Finsum: Natixis conducted a survey of 500 investment professionals and found that model portfolios are increasingly popular. Another major theme is that volatility is expected to remain elevated in 2024 due to uncertainty about the economy and Fed policy.

