Fund Rotates Into Insurance Stock With Big Purchase

Bought 50,952 shares in RLI; estimated position value rose by $3.32 million

Post-trade stake: 50,952 shares, valued at $3.32 million

As a new position, RLI represents 1.26% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On November 12, 2025, Wealthedge Investment Advisors, LLC disclosed a new $3.32 million position in RLI (NYSE:RLI)after purchasing 50,952 shares in the latest quarter.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 12, 2025, Wealthedge Investment Advisors, LLC initiated a new stake in RLI, acquiring 50,952 shares. The estimated value of the new holding totaled $3.32 million at the end of the quarter. This addition brought the fund’s total reportable positions to 127 as of September 30, 2025.

This new position in RLI represents 1.26% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $14,430,859 (5.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:LTPZ: $14,219,474 (5.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $8,534,164 (3.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BTAL: $8,234,731 (3.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $8,173,608 (3.1% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of RLI were priced at $62.05, down 24.82% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 38.33 percentage points.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net Income (TTM) $353.02 million Dividend Yield 1.01% Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $62.05

Offers a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance products, including commercial and personal coverage, general and professional liability, commercial auto, marine, surety bonds, and reinsurance.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting insurance policies and managing risk.

Serves a broad client base of businesses and individuals, with a focus on commercial insureds, contractors, professionals, transportation entities, and small to medium-sized enterprises.

RLI is a specialty insurer with a national footprint, leveraging underwriting expertise to serve niche markets within the property and casualty sector.

Wealthedge Investment Advisors, a New York-based investment management firm, took a new position in RLI stock during the third quarter, valued at more than $3.3 million. Here's what retail investors need to know.

To begin, Wealthedge's RLI position is a significant one; it ranks 25th out of 127 positions held by Wealthedge, placing it in the top 20% of the firm's holdings.

What's more, RLI is an entirely new position, the firm held no shares of RLI prior to the third quarter. This means that Wealthedge's portfolio managers are clearly bullish on RLI and its future prospects.

As for RLI itself, the stock has seriously underperformed key benchmarks for an extended period. For example, over the last three years, RLI stock has generated a total return of 8%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 74% over the same period, with a CAGR of 20.2%.

One key area that could help RLI's stock is its new artificial intelligence (AI) initiative. The company is expanding its use of telematics -- a system that collects and transmits vehicle data -- in an effort to more accurately price insurance premiums based on driving patterns.

In summary, Wealthedge has taken a bullish stance on RLI. However, given the stock's long history of underperformance, retail investors should tread carefully. While the company does have new initiatives that could pay off, this stock still has a lot to prove.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stocks that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings due to ownership thresholds.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Underwriting: The process of evaluating and assuming risk in exchange for a fee, common in insurance and securities.

Surety bonds: Insurance contracts guaranteeing one party's obligations to another, often used in construction and business agreements.

Reinsurance: Insurance purchased by insurers from other insurers to reduce risk exposure.

Specialty insurer: An insurance company focused on niche or non-standard markets, offering specialized coverage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jake Lerch has the following options: long December 2025 $650 puts on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and short December 2025 $660 puts on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

