Fund of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala acquires minority stake in Finablr

Saeed Azhar Reuters
DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - MIC Capital Partners, a fund owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, has taken a 3.4% stake in London-listed payments firm Finablr FINF.L, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

MIC Capital Partners is owned by Mubadala Capital, a unit of Mubadala Investment Co, the state fund said.

"They have taken a stake, over the past several weeks, in Finablr, reaching a level of disclosure required by the regulators," the spokesman said.

Finablr, whose shares have been suspended, on Monday expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said its chief executive would step down.

