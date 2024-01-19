Fund Managers Support Rally in Nasdaq 100 to a Record High

The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) rallied to a new record high today and is up more than +5% this year. Fund managers have been loading up on technology stocks and index futures, supporting the rally.

According to Societe Generale’s weighted analysis of data on the Nasdaq 100 Index futures and e-mini contracts provided by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, hedge funds hold the most net-long Nasdaq 100 futures in nearly seven years.

Other measures also show hedge funds' extreme bullishness toward technology stocks. This month's global fund manager survey from Bank of America shows that the most crowded trade is being long the Magnificent Seven tech stocks of Apple, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. Investors are pouring money into technology stocks on optimism that the AI craze will continue and that the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates.

As technology stocks continue to rally, investors are jumping into them in fear of missing out on further gains. Societe Generale said, “Investors feel obliged to have a very strong weighting on the Nasdaq 100 due to its performance. Also, if investors are not sufficiently weighted on the Nasdaq 100, they will probably underperform their equity benchmark.” However, with Q4 earnings season upon us, it raises the stakes for technology stocks to begin to show growth and profit to justify their recent gains. Also, the heavy exposure to technology stocks means potentially more significant downside if earnings disappoint.

The Nasdaq 100 in 2023 rose +54%, its best performance since the dot-com euphoria of the late 1990s, and the technology-heavy index is outperforming other major U.S. benchmark indexes this year. Some analysts believe investors are overexposed to technology stocks. Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisors has moved to neutral on the sector and believes the rate of growth of megacap tech stocks has peaked, saying, “Investors are really overexposed to tech, and the probability is lower that they will have this abnormally high growth into the next ten years.”

Even with extreme bullishness and stretched valuations of technology stocks, some analysts still see the need to be overweight in the sector. Wealth Enhancement Group, which has been overweight in the tech sector for the past five years, said, “Tech is definitely a little overvalued now. Still, we remain overweight even though we’re going to take some pain in the near term, but we think that’s going to be offset.”

Also, UBS Group AG expects artificial intelligence (AI) growth to serve as a tailwind for technology stocks for years to come, seeing AI industry revenue growth soaring to some $430 billion by 2027 from $28 billion in 2022.

