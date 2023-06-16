Fund managers raise S&P 500 futures net long positions in latest week-CFTC

June 16 (Reuters) - Equity fund managers raise their net long positions in S&P 500 futures contracts in the week ended June 13 by 95,390 to 755,193, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Equity fund speculators trimmed their net short positions by 57,186 to 483,645, the data showed.

Long

Short

Net ---------------------------------------------------- Fund Managers

1,089,341

334,148

755,193 Speculators

164,522

648,167

-483,645

