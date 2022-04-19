Fund Manager Reade Griffith buys stake in Mediaset Espana amid takeover

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Fund manager Reade Griffith bought a minority stake in Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana after its parent company MediaForEurope launched a public takeover offer, a filing to the Spanish stock regulator showed.

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Fund manager Reade Griffith bought a minority stake in Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana TL5.MC after its parent company MediaForEurope MFEA.MI launched a public takeover offer, a filing to the Spanish stock regulator showed.

Griffith, who heads Amsterdam-listed investment fund Tetragon's TFG.AS Investment Committee, owns a 1.022% stake in Mediaset Espana through financial instruments since Monday, the regulator said on its website.

MediaForEurope, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, last month announced a cash and share offer for the 44% stake in Mediaset Espana it does not already own.

The Italian company in mid March offered 4.5 of its ordinary A shares and 1.860 euros in cash for each Mediaset Espana share, or about 5.613 euros per share at the time.

Griffith also co-founded hedge fund Polygon in the early 2000s which invested in other Spanish companies that were also targeted by takeover bids.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More