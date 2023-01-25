Fund manager Quilter reports drop in net inflows in Q4 on economic woes

Adds details, background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Quilter Plc QLT.L reported a fall in its net inflows in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, despite assets under management and administration rising 3% sequentially during the quarter.

Fund managers, who have been struggling with weak investor sentiment, volatile stock markets amid fears over raging inflation and potential recession, are now seeing a modest pick-up in equity markets and slight fall in bond yields.

Quilter reported a 32% plunge in its net inflows for the three months ended December 2022 to 159 million pound ($195.84 million), compared to the third quarter.

The company added its net flows were dragged down by a net outflows of 103 million pounds in its IFA channel, which is its independent advisers unit.

Quilter reported assets under management and administration of 99.6 billion pounds at the end of December, up from 96.9 billion pounds as of September end.

($1 = 0.8119 pounds)

