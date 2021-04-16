Fund manager Man Group expects higher inflows in coming quarters

April 16 (Reuters) - Man Group EMG.L expects its customers to put in more money in the coming quarters as client engagement was positive this year, the British hedge fund manager said on Friday, after posting a rise in funds it manages.

"This reflects both investment gains for our clients and continuing net inflows and underscores the strength of our business model," Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said.

Funds under management climbed to $127 billion by the end of March from $123.6 billion at Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

