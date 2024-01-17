Fund manager Liontrust's outflows rise on negative retail sentiment

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Specialist fund manager Liontrust LIO.L on Wednesday posted a rise in its third-quarter net outflows, as wider macro-economic woes and geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

The London-based firm reported outflows of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.15 billion) in the three-month period ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.6 billion pounds in the previous quarter.

Liontrust's assets under management and advice (AuMA) stood at 27.2 billion pounds, as at Jan. 12, down from 27.8 billion pounds at December-end.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

