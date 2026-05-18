This Fund Manager Just Sold Nearly $12 Million in Municipal Bonds. Here's Why.

Key Points

Sold 1,279,272 shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund; estimated transaction value of $11.68 million based on average pricing from January to March 2026.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $11.63 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

Transaction represented a 0.84% change in reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 624,720 shares valued at $5.62 million as of March 31, 2026

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund now represents 0.4% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund ›

On May 15, 2026, 1607 Capital Partners reported selling 1,279,272 shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV), an estimated $11.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing. The fund targets tax-advantaged income through a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, 1607 Capital Partners reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1,279,272 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value for these shares was $11.68 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end declined by $11.63 million, reflecting both sales and price changes.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction; the remaining Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stake accounts for 0.4% of reported 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:FEZ: $145.92 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:EUFN: $107.10 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BBJP: $103.86 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GOVT: $78.01 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWL: $76.72 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $9.14, up 11.3% over the past year but underperformed the S&P 500 by 16.0 percentage points.

Fund overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $90.5 million Net Income (TTM) $59.8 million Dividend Yield 4.29% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $9.14

Fund snapshot

Offers a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund focused on U.S. municipal securities, with additional exposure to derivatives and related instruments.

Generates income primarily through interest earned on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, seeking to deliver federally tax-exempt income to shareholders.

Targets individual and institutional investors seeking stable, tax-advantaged income and relative capital preservation.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end fund specializing in investment-grade municipal bonds, managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors and Nuveen Asset Management. The fund leverages fundamental analysis and a bottom-up approach to identify undervalued municipal securities, aiming to provide consistent, tax-exempt income. Its strategy is designed to appeal to investors seeking reliable income streams with a focus on capital preservation within the U.S. municipal bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Selling tax-free municipal bonds suggests the tax advantage may no longer compensate for better yields available elsewhere. When interest rates rise, taxable bonds become more competitive, potentially making the tax savings less compelling. That may be why 1607 Capital Partners, a firm specializing in closed-end funds, reduced its Nuveen Municipal Value Fund position in Q1.

Municipal bonds are loans to states and cities for infrastructure like schools and highways. The interest is exempt from federal income tax, making them attractive to high-income investors. A tax-free yield can be worth more than a taxable one, depending on your bracket.

The challenge is that when rates rise, municipal bond prices fall. During Q1, rising rates made taxable bonds more appealing. A Treasury bond yielding similar returns without the complexity started looking better than navigating municipal credit risk for tax savings.

For investors considering municipal bonds, the key question is whether the tax benefit outweighs what you could earn in taxable bonds after paying taxes. If you're in a low tax bracket, municipals rarely make sense.

Should you buy stock in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund right now?

Before you buy stock in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.