This Fund Manager Just Dumped $26 Million in European Financials After a Multiyear Rally

Key Points

Sold 731,835 shares of EUFN; estimated transaction value ~$26.76 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value fell by $34.03 million, reflecting the combined effect of trading and market price changes.

Transaction represented 1.93% of 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade, the fund holds 3,073,192 shares valued at $107.10 million.

EUFN now represents 7.72% of 13F AUM, making it the fund's second-largest position.

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On May 15, 2026, 1607 Capital Partners disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 731,835 shares of iShares Trust - iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN), an estimated $26.76 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated May 15, 2026, 1607 Capital Partners reduced its position in iShares Trust - iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 731,835 shares. The estimated transaction value was $26.76 million, calculated from the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter. The holding’s quarter-end valuation decreased by $34.03 million, incorporating both trading and price movement effects.

What else to know

EUFN is now 7.72% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM after the sale, down from 9.6% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:FEZ: $145.92 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EUFN: $107.1 million (7.72% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BBJP: $103.86 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GOVT: $78.01 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWL: $76.72 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of EUFN were priced at $37.56, up 26.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 1.18 percentage points.

EUFN’s annualized dividend yield is 3.57%; the ETF is 5.52% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.57 billion Dividend Yield 3.57% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $37.56 1-Year Price Change 23.54%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Europe Financials Index, providing exposure to developed European financial sector equities.

Operates as a passively managed ETF suitable for investors seeking sector-specific European exposure.

Offers a liquid, exchange-traded vehicle for accessing European financial companies.

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF offers targeted access to the European financial sector through a liquid, exchange-traded vehicle. The fund's strategy is to replicate the performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index, enabling investors to gain diversified exposure to leading banks and financial institutions across developed European markets. With a sizable asset base and a focus on efficient sector representation, the ETF appeals to those seeking both income and capital appreciation within the European financial landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Selling a sector fund after a massive rally suggests the best gains may already be behind it. European interest rates surged from negative territory in 2022 to multiyear highs by late 2023, driving bank profits sharply higher. But rates have been falling since mid-2024, potentially reversing the profit engine. That could be why 1607 Capital Partners sold a substantial European financial stocks position in Q1.

This ETF focuses exclusively on European banks and financial companies. When interest rates rise, banks earn more on the spread between what they pay depositors and what they charge borrowers. European banks benefited enormously from the 2022-2023 rate surge, and the fund rallied accordingly.

The challenge is that the European Central Bank has been cutting rates since mid-2024. When rates fall, bank profit margins compress. The lending spreads that drove strong earnings start shrinking, and credit losses could rise if the economy weakens.

For investors considering sector-specific bets like this, timing matters enormously. The fund already captured the gains from rising rates over several years. Betting on continued bank profitability now means believing profit margins can hold even as the favorable rate environment reverses. That's a much tougher bet than riding the initial wave up.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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