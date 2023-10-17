Fund manager Jupiter's assets under management fall in third quarter

Adds background in paragraph 2, net outflows figure in paragraph 3

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L reported a fall in its third-quarter assets under management on Tuesday, as it grapples with muted retail investor appetite and volatile markets amid high inflation.

Market volatility caused by geopolitical tensions and still-high UK inflation has made retail investors play it safe and opt for money market and fixed income funds.

Jupiter reported net outflows of 1 billion pounds for the third quarter. However, steady institutional demand has been a bright spot, and net flows were positive in the segment for the three-month period ended Sept. 30.

Its assets under management stood at 50.8 billion pounds ($61.94 billion) as of September-end, compared with 51.4 billion pounds at the end of June.

"Despite the challenging market environment, we expect our financial performance for the current year to be in line with expectations," CEO Matthew Beesley said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

