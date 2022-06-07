Fund manager IFM buys 15% stake in Australia's Atlas Arteria, hints at takeover bid

Adds background, comments from Atlas

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Atlas Arteria ALX.AX said on Wednesday fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the tollroad operator and is contemplating a potential takeover bid.

Atlas said the stake, valued at about A$1.02 billion ($737.05 million) according to its closing stock price in the previous session, includes securities acquired by Melbourne-based IFM after market close on Tuesday at a price of A$8.10 per security.

IFM told Atlas that it intends to ask for access to information to assess whether it can make an indicative takeover proposal to buy all of Atlas' shares that it does not already hold, the tollroad operator said.

"Atlas Arteria has not yet received any such request for information nor any proposal from IFM to acquire additional securities in Atlas Arteria."

IFM did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

If the potential deal goes through, Atlas would join a number of listed infrastructure businesses that have vanished from the Australian Securities Exchange over the last year, including Spark Infrastructure and AusNet Services, as large investment and retirement funds seek long-term assets.

Atlas Arteria, which owns tollroads in France, the U.S. and Germany, is valued at about A$6.81 billion, according to its closing stock price on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Rashmi Aich)

