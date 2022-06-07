US Markets
ALX

Fund manager IFM buys 15% stake in Australia's Atlas Arteria

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published

Australia's Atlas Arteria said on Wednesday Melbourne-based fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the infrastructure developer.

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Atlas Arteria ALX.AX said on Wednesday Melbourne-based fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the infrastructure developer.

Atlas said the stake, valued at about A$1.02 billion ($737.05 million) according to closing price on Tuesday, includes securities acquired by IFM after market-close on Tuesday at a price of A$8.10 per security.

($1 = 1.3839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular