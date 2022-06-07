Fund manager IFM buys 15% stake in Australia's Atlas Arteria

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Atlas Arteria ALX.AX said on Wednesday Melbourne-based fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the infrastructure developer.

Atlas said the stake, valued at about A$1.02 billion ($737.05 million) according to closing price on Tuesday, includes securities acquired by IFM after market-close on Tuesday at a price of A$8.10 per security.

($1 = 1.3839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

