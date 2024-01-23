Fund Manager Gary Black Puzzled By Tesla Analyst's 'Weird' Take On EV Giant's Stock: 'MS Sales Team Will Have A Hard Time With This Call'

Ahead of Tesla, Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, a fund manager raised questions about the price target of a bullish analyst.

What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut his estimates for Tesla, citing expectations for a challenging year for electric vehicles.

He reduced the 2024 adjusted earnings per share estimate from $2.41 to $1.98, down from the $3.02 per share estimated for 2023.

Morgan Stanley’s price target dropped from $380 to $345, with reductions attributed to lower volume, average transaction price, and margins in the core auto business, as well as lower valuation for Tesla Mobility and Network Services and a cut to the valuation of Tesla Insurance, Battery, and Energy businesses.

Gary Black’s Perspective: Future Fund co-founder Gary Black found Jonas’ note “weird” as the analyst lowered the 2024 adjusted earnings per share estimate below the consensus estimate of $3.82, despite having the second-highest price target among 50 analysts covering Tesla.

Black, who is bullish on Tesla and holds it as the third-highest holding in Future Fund Active ETF (NYSE:FFND), has his 2024 estimate at $3.75 per share.

Black sees Jonas’ estimate as implying 2024 deliveries of 1.8 million units and an auto gross margin of 10%, with the price target including only a $75 per share contribution from the core auto business.

“The MS sales team will have a hard time with this call: ‘How does your $TSLA analyst have the lowest FY'24 Adj EPS est but the 2nd highest PT on the Street?'” said Black.

Why It’s Important: Incidentally, Jonas gave Tesla a Street-high price target of $400 in September 2023, based on the company’s Dojo supercomputer potentially adding $500 billion to enterprise value. He later reduced it to $380 in late October following Tesla’s double miss in the third quarter.

Tesla is expected to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents and revenue of $25.547 billion.

The stock, currently in a depressed trading range, will need a robust performance and outlook to break out of this range. Black sees the fourth-quarter core auto gross margin, commentary on the margin outlook, and 2024 deliveries as key metrics that can move the stock.

Tesla closed Monday’s session at $208.80, down 1.60%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

