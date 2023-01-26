Fund manager downgrades of EU-domiciled funds continued in Q4 - Morningstar

January 26, 2023

Written by Virginia Furness for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asset managers managers downgraded funds with 175 billion euros ($190.70 billion) of assets from the European Union's highest level of sustainability classification in the fourth quarter, Morningstar said Thursday.

Overall, 420 products had seen their status change since September under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), continuing a trend begun earlier in the year, it said.

The downgrades came ahead of more stringent reporting requirements from January 1, and follow a series of clarifications from European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) about how to apply elements of the regulation.

