Fund manager downgrades of EU-domiciled funds continued in Q4 - Morningstar

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asset managers managers downgraded funds with 175 billion euros ($190.70 billion) of assets from the European Union's highest level of sustainability classification in the fourth quarter, Morningstar said Thursday.

Overall, 420 products had seen their status change since September under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), continuing a trend begun earlier in the year, it said.

The downgrades came ahead of more stringent reporting requirements from January 1, and follow a series of clarifications from European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) about how to apply elements of the regulation.

($1 = 0.9177 euros)

(Reporting by Virginia Furness; editing by Simon Jessop)

