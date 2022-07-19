Fund manager Bluebell seeks Richemont board changes

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Fund manager Bluebell Capital Partners has asked Compagnie Financiere Richemont CFR.S to broaden representation on its board of directors, the Swiss luxury group said on Tuesday.

Bluebell wants the company to designate a representative of the holders of 'A' shares and elect that representative to the company's board, it said.

Bluebell also seeks to increase the minimal number of board members to six in proposals to be submitted at the annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Rachel More)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.