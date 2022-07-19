Commodities
Fund manager Bluebell seeks Richemont board changes

Michael Shields Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Fund manager Bluebell Capital Partners has asked Compagnie Financiere Richemont CFR.S to broaden representation on its board of directors, the Swiss luxury group said on Tuesday.

Bluebell wants the company to designate a representative of the holders of 'A' shares and elect that representative to the company's board, it said.

Bluebell also seeks to increase the minimal number of board members to six in proposals to be submitted at the annual general meeting.

