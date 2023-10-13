News & Insights

Fund manager Ashmore's assets under management drop, shares slide

October 13, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews and Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

Rewrites throughout, adds analyst and company comment, shares

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L said on Friday assets under management fell $4.2 billion in the last quarter, pointing to subdued market conditions amid weaker China data and the prospect of higher for longer interest rates.

The company said it saw net outflows of $2.9 billion during the three months to end-September and a negative investment performance for $1.3 billion, bringing its assets under management down to $51.7 billion.

"Net outflows were at a similar level to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting continuing institutional risk aversion," the company said in a statement.

Ashmore shares dropped sharply in early London-trade, down more than 6% on the day and racking up a drop of 27% since the start of the year, putting its stocks well on track for a fourth consecutive annual loss.

Ashmore's update "shows a continuation of elevated net outflows...concentrated in external and corporate debt themes" while markets had expected a slowdown in net outflows, said Tom Mills at Jefferies in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sharon Singleton)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.