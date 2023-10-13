Fund manager Ashmore's assets under management drop, shares slide

Rewrites throughout, adds analyst and company comment, shares

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L said on Friday assets under management fell $4.2 billion in the last quarter, pointing to subdued market conditions amid weaker China data and the prospect of higher for longer interest rates.

The company said it saw net outflows of $2.9 billion during the three months to end-September and a negative investment performance for $1.3 billion, bringing its assets under management down to $51.7 billion.

"Net outflows were at a similar level to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting continuing institutional risk aversion," the company said in a statement.

Ashmore shares dropped sharply in early London-trade, down more than 6% on the day and racking up a drop of 27% since the start of the year, putting its stocks well on track for a fourth consecutive annual loss.

Ashmore's update "shows a continuation of elevated net outflows...concentrated in external and corporate debt themes" while markets had expected a slowdown in net outflows, said Tom Mills at Jefferies in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sharon Singleton)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.