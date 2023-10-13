Fund manager Ashmore's assets under management drop in first quarter

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L said on Friday assets under management declined in the three months to September 30, amid subdued market conditions due to weaker China economic data and high interest rates.

The company said it saw net outflows of $2.9 billion during the quarter, bringing its assets under management down to $51.7 billion from the $55.9 billion at the end of June.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

