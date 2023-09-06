News & Insights

Fund manager Ashmore sees 6% profit drop on outflows

September 06, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White and Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, shares, background

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a 6% fall in annual profit on Wednesday and assets under management slumped by almost a quarter, as investors sought to curb risk amid choppy financial markets worldwide.

Ashmore said it saw net outflows of $11.5 billion over the financial year ended June 30, taking its assets under management to $55.9 billion.

The fund manager reported a profit before tax of 112 million pounds ($140.88 million), which was supported by higher interest on cash balances following a slew of central bank rate rises.

Emerging markets have had a choppy few years with stocks and bonds suffering hefty losses as the COVID-19 crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled the global economy.

"We've been through a cycle in emerging markets...but we feel there is good evidence emerging now that there is a recovery coming through," said Tom Shippey, Ashmore's group finance director.

The firm slashed variable pay for staff by 24% in a reflection of the decline in performance with adjusted net revenue suffering a matching fall.

Ashmore said it would maintain its final ordinary dividend at 12.1 pence per share, to give total dividends per share of 16.9 pence.

Ashmore shares fell more than 2% in early trade following the results, and are now down more than 20% since the start of the year in a fourth straight year of double-digit falls.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Karin Strohecker, editing by Sinead Cruise and Dhara Ranasinghe)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.