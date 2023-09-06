News & Insights

Fund manager Ashmore reports profit falls 6% on outflows

September 06, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a 6% fall in annual profit on Wednesday, as assets under management slumped by almost a quarter, as investors sought to curb risk amid choppy financial markets worldwide.

Ashmore said it saw net outflows of $11.5 billion over the financial year ended June 30, and it slashed variable pay for staff by 24% in a reflection of the decline in performance.

The fund manager reported a profit before tax of 112 million pounds ($140.88 million), which was supported by higher interest on cash balances following a slew of central bank rate rises.

