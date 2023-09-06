Fund manager Ashmore reports profit falls 6% on outflows

Corrects outflow number in second paragraph to $11.5 billion

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a 6% fall in annual profit on Wednesday, as assets under management slumped by almost a quarter, as investors sought to curb risk amid choppy financial markets worldwide.

Ashmore said it saw net outflows of $11.5 billion over the financial year ended June 30, and it slashed variable pay for staff by 24% in a reflection of the decline in performance.

The fund manager reported a profit before tax of 112 million pounds ($140.88 million), which was supported by higher interest on cash balances following a slew of central bank rate rises.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

