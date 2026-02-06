This Fund Just Sold GATX Stock but Kept a More Than $200 Million Stake

Key Points

GAMCO Investors sold 28,902 shares of GATX in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $11.28 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

The fund held 1,197,637 GATX shares, valued at $203.12 million, after the trade.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. reduced its holding in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), selling 28,902 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $4.76 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 5 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing published February 5 GAMCO Investors, Inc. sold 28,902 shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $4.76 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in GATX declined by $11.28 million, a change driven by both share sales and fluctuations in the stock’s price.

What else to know

This was a partial sale; GATX now comprises 1.95% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:MLI: $214.36 million (2.1% of AUM)

NYSE:GATX: $203.12 million (2.0% of AUM)

NYSE:CR: $196.42 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:MSGS: $158.65 million (1.5% of AUM)

NYSE:HRI: $158.28 million (1.5% of AUM)

As of February 4, GATX shares were priced at $186.63, up 14.9% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $312.80 million Dividend Yield 1.30% Price (as of 2/4/26) $186.63

Company snapshot

GATX Corporation leases railcars, locomotives, aircraft spare engines, and liquefied gas-carrying vessels; provides railcar maintenance and regulatory compliance services.

The company generates revenue primarily through long-term leasing contracts and asset management for third parties, complemented by value-added maintenance and repair services.

It serves customers in the petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation sectors across North America and international markets.

GATX Corporation is a leading global railcar leasing company with a fleet of railcars and a diversified portfolio of transportation assets. The company leverages its scale, asset expertise, and long-standing customer relationships to deliver reliable leasing solutions and ancillary services. Its strategic focus on asset utilization and operational efficiency supports consistent financial performance and positions it as a key partner to industrial and logistics clients worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Position trimming at this stage says more about portfolio discipline than conviction loss. GATX has already delivered much of what long-term investors typically want from an asset-heavy compounder: visible cash flows, strong pricing power, and high utilization across its core fleets. Rail North America ended the third quarter with utilization near 99%, while renewal lease rates rose more than 22%, locking in longer-term cash flow visibility at attractive economics.



The business continues to throw off durable earnings even in a choppier macro environment. Through the first nine months of 2025, GATX generated $6.46 in diluted EPS and reaffirmed full-year guidance of $8.50 to $8.90. That consistency helps explain why the stock has quietly outperformed over the past year while many industrial peers have struggled to defend margins.



The sale also needs to be viewed in context. GATX remains one of the portfolio’s largest holdings at roughly 2% of reported assets, alongside other capital-intensive names with predictable cash flows. With all this in mind, the move here looks less like an exit and more like a rebalance after a solid performance. The firm is set to report full-year earnings later this month.

