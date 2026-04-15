A Fund Just Bet $5.7 Million on Robert Half -- Is the Staffing Sector Due for a Rebound?

Key Points

QSM Asset Management Ltd initiated a new stake in Robert Half, buying 202,846 shares during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was approximately $5.7 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The holding accounts for 2.5% of QSM's reportable assets under management (AUM) at quarter-end, placing it outside the fund’s top five positions.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, QSM Asset Management Ltd established a new stake in Robert Half by acquiring 202,846 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.37 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 2.5% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s 13F reportable AUM after the quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:OXY: $14.0 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE:PFE: $13.7 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE:ZBH: $13.7 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:VTRS: $13.3 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE:RIO: $12.4 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, Robert Half shares were trading at $27.63, down roughly 38% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by about 68 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $2.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.4 billion Net income (TTM) $133.0 million Dividend yield 9.3%

Company snapshot

Robert Half provides staffing and risk consulting services for organizations worldwide.

Operates across staffing and risk consulting, placing workers in accounting, finance, administrative, IT, legal, and creative roles on both a temporary and permanent basis.

Its consulting arm -- operating under the Protiviti brand -- serves clients in risk management, compliance, and internal audit.

The company generates revenue through placement fees and consulting retainers, serving a broad client base spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

What this transaction means for investors

QSM Asset Management's decision to open a fresh position in Robert Half stands out mainly because of the stock's recent rough stretch. Shares have fallen nearly 40% over the past year, weighed down by a sluggish labor market that has hurt demand for staffing services broadly. The temporary staffing industry in particular has faced a difficult environment as companies have grown more cautious about hiring, pulling back on contract workers before cutting permanent headcount.

What makes this move more interesting is that it didn't happen in isolation. In the same quarter, QSM also initiated a brand-new position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) -- another major staffing firm -- picking up 197,104 shares valued at approximately $5.9 million at quarter-end, or roughly 2.9% of reported AUM. Two new staffing positions opened simultaneously isn't a coincidence; it looks like a deliberate sector-level bet that the staffing industry as a whole is due for a recovery. When a fund makes that kind of thematic call across multiple names at once, it tends to carry more weight.

Staffing businesses tend to be cyclical, and when hiring activity rebounds, companies like Robert Half often see earnings recover quickly. The most recent earnings report -- released Jan. 29, 2026 -- offered a couple of small reasons for cautious optimism: revenue and earnings both beat analyst estimates, and the company reported positive sequential revenue growth on a same-day, constant-currency basis for the first time in over three years. Full-year net income did fall sharply, from $252 million in 2024 to $133 million in 2025, reflecting just how difficult the past year has been -- but the directional shift in Q4 is the kind of early signal that value-oriented funds tend to act on.

Whether Robert Half's fundamentals have bottomed or have further to fall is still an open question -- but the fact that QSM made the same call on a sector peer in the same quarter suggests this is a considered bet on staffing, not just a one-off stock pick.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.