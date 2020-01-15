Fund investors send biggest inflows to bonds since 2013 while U.S. stocks rally
Fund investors began the new year by pulling $13.1 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks over the first full week of 2020, the largest pullback from the domestic stock market since September, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
By David Randall
NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fund investors began the new year by pulling $13.1 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks over the first full week of 2020, the largest pullback from the domestic stock market since September, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
At the same time, investors sent approximately $24.7 billion into funds that hold taxable or municipal debt, the largest single-week inflow into bonds since 2013.
The retreat from the U.S. stock market comes as the benchmark S&P 500 index continues to post record highs after jumping nearly 30% over the course of 2019 thanks to a partial trade deal with China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates any time soon. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 2% since the start of the year, more than double comparable indices in developed markets such as Europe and Japan.
Yet some strategists and investors are cautioning that the U.S. stock market is becoming over-valued.
"Signs of overbought conditions are growing, along with exuberant sentiment," said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler.
Fund investors remained slightly bullish on foreign stocks by sending $260 million in net inflows into world stock funds, the smallest gain over the last four weeks.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:
1/8/2020
12/31/2019
12/24/2019
12/18/2019
12/11/2019
Equity
-12,882
-1,805
-3,551
1,355
-10,894
Domestic
-13,141
-3,849
-6,252
-519
-9,620
World
260
2,045
2,701
1,874
-1,274
Hybrid
-971
-55
-542
-1,730
-1,986
Bond
24,744
9,164
9,562
11,014
12,483
Taxable
21,211
7,659
6,901
8,629
10,192
Municipal
3,533
1,505
2,661
2,385
2,291
Commodity
92
311
61
17
-445
Total
10,983
7,615
5,530
10,656
-841
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.