Fund investors retreat from U.S. stocks, bonds as coronavirus fears grow

Contributor
David Randall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Fund investors retreated from nearly all U.S. asset classes last week, pulling the largest amount of net assets from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. equities since February 2018 and withdrawing more than $100 billion from bond funds over the same time, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Fund investors retreated from nearly all U.S. asset classes last week, pulling the largest amount of net assets from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. equities since February 2018 and withdrawing more than $100 billion from bond funds over the same time, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The steep withdrawals came as markets continued to be volatile due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which is threatening to send the global economy into a deep recession. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 finished the first quarter on Tuesday with its worst decline since the 2008 finiancial crisis, while oil prices suffered their worst one-month decline on record.

Overall, fund investors pulled nearly $30.2 billion out of funds that hold U.S. stocks, nearly five times the rate of selling from the week before. World stock funds lost nearly $10.6 billion in assets, more than double their declines from the previous week.

Bond funds, meanwhile, lost nearly $100.8 billion in assets, finishing a two-week period in which investors have pulled more than $215 billion out of the category. Approximately $175 billion of that total came out of taxable bond funds, while municipal debt funds saw approximately $20 billion in net withdrawals.

Commodity funds were the only category that saw inflows, gaining slightly more than $2.8 billion in new assets.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars:

3/25/2020

3/18/2020

3/11/2020

3/4/2020

2/26/2020

Equity

-40,783

-11,381

16,012

-20,214

-13,916

Domestic

-30,198

-6,407

17,616

-17,254

-13,536

World

-10,585

-4,974

-1,604

-2,960

-380

Hybrid

-17,765

-25,617

-5,777

-6,464

-1,421

Bond

-100,798

-114,401

-32,300

-17,762

3,198

Taxable

-80,717

-94,046

-29,228

-17,244

204

Municipal

-20,081

-20,355

-3,072

-518

2,993

Commodity

2,814

-1,483

2,344

318

229

Total

-156,532

-152,882

-19,721

-44,122

-11,912

