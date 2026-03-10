This Fund Initiated a $5 Million Stake in Compass Amid Record Fourth Quarter

Key Points

Soviero Asset Management acquired 490,000 shares of Compass in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.18 million as a result.

This adds Compass at about 2.5% of AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Soviero Asset Management disclosed a new position in Compass (NYSE:COMP), acquiring 490,000 shares in a trade estimated at $5.18 million. The company delivers cloud-based software and brokerage services to real estate agents nationwide, emphasizing digital workflow solutions.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Soviero Asset Management initiated a new stake in Compass, purchasing 490,000 shares during the most recent quarter. At quarter-end, the firm’s position in Compass was valued at $5.18 million.

What else to know

This is a new position; Compass now accounts for 2.48% of Soviero Asset Management’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:CLF: $6.37 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $6.00 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VISN: $5.80 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:HRI: $5.64 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:PATH: $5.24 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Compass were priced at $8.82, up 3% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.96 billion Net Income (TTM) ($58.50 million) Price (as of Tuesday) $8.82

Company snapshot

Compass provides real estate brokerage services and cloud-based software for agent workflow, customer relationship management, and marketing.

The firm operates a technology-driven platform that provides cloud-based tools and adjacent services for real estate agents.

It serves real estate agents and brokers across the United States, targeting the residential property market.

Compass is a technology-enabled real estate brokerage that leverages a proprietary software platform to streamline agent operations and client interactions. With a national footprint and a focus on digital innovation, Compass aims to improve efficiency and transparency in real estate transactions. The company's integrated approach provides agents with tools to enhance productivity and deliver superior client service in a competitive market.

What this transaction means for investors

With its Anywhere Real Estate acquisition now closed, Compass controls one of the most recognizable collections of real estate brands: Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty, Corcoran, Christie's International Real Estate, and ERA, among others.



Shares have struggled in recent weeks, collapsing some 35% since late January, but the stock had roughly doubled in the months leading up amid broader fanfare over the pending deal. Amid the latest volatility, it’s easy to miss the firm’s solid core performance. Full-year 2025 revenue hit $7 billion. Operating cash flow nearly doubled to $217 million. And for 19 consecutive quarters as a public company, Compass has grown transactions faster than the broader market, including Q4, when the overall market inched up 0.7% while Compass grew total transactions nearly 20%.



The risks are legitimate. Integration is messy, the housing market remains sluggish, and leverage has increased. But Compass is building something that looks very hard to replicate at scale, and investors with patience and a stomach for volatility might want to pay attention here.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Herc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

