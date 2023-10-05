Fund Flows: IVV Adds Over 7 Billion On The Week, SPY And QQQ Shrink - Large-Cap Winners And Losers

We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) above $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: IVV)

IVV added $7.36 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock’s answer to SPY, is one of the largest funds in the world. It provides exposure to large-cap, “blue-chip” stocks and has a very low expense ratio.

IVV has $340.69 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 38.60% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 7.18% and 6.50% of the fund, respectively.

IVV has added $21.41 billion in net assets YTD.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA: VGIT)

VGIT was up $1.06 billion in AUM on the week.

This ETF offers exposure to intermediate-term government bonds, focusing on Treasuries that mature in three to ten years.

The fund has $17.97 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.04%.

YTD, VGIT is up $4.90 billion in AUM.

Losers

Invesco QQQ Trust Series I (NASDAQ: QQQ)

QQQ lost $1.52 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The Invesco Trust Series I ETF is tied to the Nasdaq-100 Index, a widely used benchmark. The fund, like the Nasdaq itself, is heavily weighted toward technology. The success of tech, especially FANG equities, has driven the steady growth of QQQ, which has risen by more than 5x in the last 10 years and outperformed a broader composite of the Nasdaq.

QQQ has $198.17 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.20%. The fund has holdings in 102 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 48.19% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) making up 10.80% and 9.46% of the fund, respectively.

QQQ has added $3.10 billion in net assets YTD.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY)

SPY lost $1.03 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

Launched in January 1993, SPY was the very first exchange-traded fund listed in the US. The fund seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index, a diversified large-cap U.S. index that holds companies across all eleven GICS sectors.

SPY has $402.83 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.09%. The fund has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 38.58% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 7.19% and 6.51% of the fund, respectively.

SPY has added $6.21 billion in net assets YTD.

