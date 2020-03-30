Fund flows to Chinese stocks surges to five-year high -EPFR Global data

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Fund flows to Chinese equities surged to more than $7 billion in the past two weeks, netting their strongest inflows in nearly five years, as investors pinned their hopes on the world's second-largest economy rebounding from its coronavirus-induced slump.

Effective containment of the outbreak and the pledge of policy stimulus have led to Chinese stocks faring better than their global peers this year.

Inflows to China-focused funds reached $3.26 billion in the week ending March 25 and $3.83 billion the week before, the largest inflow since May 2015, EPFR Global data showed.

"China and North Asia were first-in to the situation and are already showing evidence of being first-out," said Edward Evans, emerging markets equity portfolio manager at Ashmore Group. "Macroeconomic data has been sequentially improving across multiple indicators. This is in sharp contrast to developed markets. They are also comparably well placed should a ‘second wave’ COVID-19 scenario materialise."

The most recent data from China has shown foreign investors have been pulling out of the market. Net sales by foreign investors of mainland A-shares through China's Stock Connect scheme have exceeded 70 billion yuan ($9.85 billion) in March, and are on track for a monthly record.

After a two-month lockdown in parts of China worst hit by the virus, the government is pushing businesses and factories to reopen, as it rolls out fiscal and monetary stimulus to spur recovery from what is feared to be an outright economic contraction in the quarter to March.

China's benchmark Shanghai index .SSEC is down 4.7% over the past month, compared to a 12.2% collapse in the MSCI world price index .MIWO00000PUS.

Federated Hermes said it had raised its equities allocation to China from an underweight position at the start of the year, while Ashmore's Evans said he favoured those Chinese stocks set to benefit most from Chinese policy stimulus and domestic consumption, especially those focused on a virtual world.

For the most part, investors have continued to shun emerging markets amid a global market rout and an oil price crash.

A total of $4.10 billion was pulled out of non-exchange traded emerging market equity funds in the week ending March 25. Still, $2.18 billion was invested via emerging market exchange-traded funds, the second weekly inflow running, EPFR Global data showed.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.