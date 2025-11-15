Fund Exits $50 Million Crocs Stake as Guidance Weakens and Operating Trends Cool

Key Points

San Francisco-based No Street sold its entire stake in Crocs during the third quarter.

The firm offloaded 495,000 shares for an estimated $50.1 million.

The position was previously nearly 4% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

San Francisco-based investment firm No Street fully exited its position in Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Friday.

What Happened

No Street GP LP reported a full liquidation of its Crocs holding in its quarterly Form 13F, filed on Friday. The fund sold all previously held 495,000 shares for an estimated transaction value of $50.1 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:APP: $147.3 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSE:CVNA: $111.5 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:UBER: $107.8 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WIX: $97.7 million (6.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:COOP: $94.9 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Crocs were priced at $73.39, down 26.5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500's 15% gain during the period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $73.39 Market Capitalization $3.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $182.5 million

Company Snapshot

Crocs, Inc. is a global leader in casual footwear, leveraging a diversified distribution network and strong brand recognition to reach consumers in over 85 countries. The company’s strategy centers on product innovation, direct-to-consumer expansion, and operational efficiency. Crocs’ competitive advantage lies in its iconic products and scalable business model, supporting consistent revenue generation and international growth.

Foolish Take

For long-term investors, No Street GP’s decision to walk away from Crocs stands out because it breaks from what seems like a typical approach of letting volatility run in pursuit of asymmetric upside. With top positions concentrated in fast-growing names like AppLovin, Carvana, and Uber, a full exit from the struggling footwear company suggests the risk-reward profile simply stopped competing.



Crocs’ latest results help explain the hesitation. Third-quarter revenue fell 6.2% to $996 million, with sales of the HEYDUDE brand sliding a steep 21.6%. Gross margin, meanwhile, compressed 110 basis points, and adjusted earnings per share declined 18.9% to $2.92. Management also issued disappointing guidance: Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to decline about 8%, led by a mid-20% drop at HEYDUDE. Even with free cash flow of $226 million and aggressive buybacks—2.4 million shares repurchased for $203 million in the quarter—the near-term trajectory remains soft.



So, what should long-term investors take away? Crocs still has brand strength and cash generation on its side, but growth is stalling, and near-term guidance points to more volatility ahead. Patience may pay off—but only once revenue stabilizes and the HEYDUDE drag begins to ease.

Glossary

Fully exited: When an investor sells all holdings of a particular security, leaving no remaining position.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Liquidation: The process of selling off an investment position, often referring to selling all shares of a security.

Allocation: The percentage of a portfolio's total value assigned to a specific asset or investment.

Direct-to-consumer: Sales strategy where products are sold directly to end customers, bypassing third-party retailers.

Wholesale: Selling goods in large quantities to retailers or distributors rather than directly to consumers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Scalable business model: A business structure that can increase revenue with minimal incremental cost as operations grow.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.