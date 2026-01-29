Fund Exits $5 Million Knife River Position as Stock Drops 31% in One Year

Key Points

Headland Capital exited 63,636 shares of Knife River with an estimated value of $4.89 million.

Post-trade, Headland Capital reported zero shares and zero value for Knife River in its portfolio.

The position previously accounted for approximately 1.37% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

On January 28, Headland Capital disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in Knife River (NYSE:KNF), an estimated $4.89 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $78.84 million (21.9% of AUM)

NYSE:PGR: $45.47 million (12.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPDW: $25.22 million (7.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $20.15 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BSCV: $19.19 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of January 27, shares of Knife River were priced at $68.59, down 31.4% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500 by 47.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 1/27/26) $68.59 Market capitalization $3.91 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.05 billion Net income (TTM) $148.32 million

Company snapshot

Knife River produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mix concrete; provides contracting services for heavy-civil construction, paving, and site development.

The company generates revenue through the extraction, processing, and sale of aggregates and related materials, as well as through construction contracting services supporting public infrastructure projects.

It serves federal, state, and municipal governments, with a focus on highways, bridges, airports, schools, and other public infrastructure developments.

Knife River is a leading U.S.-based supplier of aggregates-based construction materials and related contracting services, operating across multiple regional segments. The company leverages its vertically integrated model to provide end-to-end solutions for infrastructure projects, from material production to project execution. Its scale, diversified geographic presence, and focus on public-sector clients position it as a key participant in the construction materials industry.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s been a difficult year for Knife River despite a solid recent earnings report. In its latest release, the company delivered record third-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion, up 9% year over year, driven largely by acquisitions and pricing gains. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, climbed 11% to $272.8 million, while backlog reached a record $995 million, with roughly 87% tied to public infrastructure projects and most converting within a year. On paper, that looks like a business executing through mixed macro conditions.



But the market has been far less forgiving. Shares are down more than 31% over the past year, vastly underperforming the S&P 500. Margins have come under pressure in certain regions, and weather disruptions weighed on volumes. In Oregon, the company says it's working to "right-size" its team and find operating efficiencies. For a fund like Headland Capital, that risk profile may no longer fit. Knife River’s growth story now hinges on flawless execution, margin recovery, and disciplined balance sheet management at a time when patience is being tested.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

