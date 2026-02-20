Fund Dumps $6.5 Million SentinelOne Stake Amid Stock’s 45% Slide

Key Points

Daventry Group sold 367,751 shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter.

The net position value change was $6.48 million as a result.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares of SentinelOne.

The position previously accounted for 4.6% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Daventry Group fully exited its position in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, selling 367,751 worth an estimated $6.48 million, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Daventry Group sold all 367,751 shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter. The net position change for the quarter was $6.48 million, reflecting the combined effects of the share sale and shifts in SentinelOne’s stock price. The fund now reports no stake in SentinelOne.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ESTC: $29.01 million (24.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MDB: $28.41 million (23.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:TTAN: $24.11 million (20.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:SAIL: $18.89 million (15.7% of AUM) NYSE:BDC: $11.03 million (9.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of SentinelOne were priced at $13.40, down 45.0% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 57.88 percentage points.

The position was previously 4.6% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $13.40 Market Capitalization $4.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million Net Income (TTM) -$411.29 million

Company snapshot

SentinelOne delivers cybersecurity solutions focused on endpoint protection, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud workload security, and IoT security, primarily through its Singularity XDR Platform.

The company provides AI-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities to organizations.

SentinelOne targets enterprise customers and organizations seeking advanced, automated cybersecurity solutions across the United States and international markets.

SentinelOne, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity, with a focus on AI-driven threat detection and response. The company leverages its proprietary Singularity XDR Platform to deliver scalable, autonomous security solutions to enterprises globally. SentinelOne's strategy emphasizes innovation in automated cyber defense, positioning it as a competitive provider in the software infrastructure segment.

What this transaction means for investors

This exit removes what had been a 4.6% position and tightens a book already concentrated in software names like Elastic, MongoDB, and Titan, each representing double-digit percentages of assets. In other words, this looks less like a verdict on cybersecurity and more like a capital reallocation inside a high-conviction growth portfolio.



To be clear, SentinelOne’s fundamentals hardly scream distress. Third quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $258.9 million, and annualized recurring revenue climbed to $1.06 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin turned positive at 7%, compared to a 5% loss a year ago, and free cash flow margin reached 6%. That is tangible progress toward sustainable profitability.



The stock, however, is down 45% over the past year, badly trailing the broader market. For long-term investors, that gap is the real story. If you believe AI native security platforms with improving margins deserve time, volatility may be the price of admission. But if you prefer tighter capital discipline inside a concentrated growth fund, trimming laggards to fund higher conviction ideas is hardly irrational.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool recommends Elastic and ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

