This Fund Dumped $38 Million in DoubleVerify as Shares Lagged the S&P 500 by Nearly 50 Points

Key Points

Van Berkom & Associates exited 3,739,108 shares in DoubleVerify during the first quarter, an estimated $38.22 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $42.77 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

The position previously represented approximately 1.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

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Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out its position in DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) during the first quarter of 2026, exiting 3,739,108 shares for an estimated $38.22 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated May 7, 2026.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 7, 2026, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. liquidated its entire stake in DoubleVerify by selling 3,739,108 shares. The estimated value of the transaction was approximately $38.22 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end reported value in DoubleVerify fell by $42.77 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

What else to know

Van Berkom fully exited DoubleVerify, which previously comprised 1.2% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SNEX: $111.64 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:DOCN: $110.95 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LAUR: $108.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:ENSG: $104.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $101.81 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, DoubleVerify shares were priced at $11.15, down 17.5% over the past year and lagging the S&P 500 by 48.8 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $748.3 million Net Income (TTM) $50.7 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $11.15 One-Year Price Change (17.47%)

Company Snapshot

DoubleVerify offers digital media measurement, analytics, and verification software solutions such as DV Authentic Ad, DV Authentic Attention, and Custom Contextual, serving advertisers and publishers across multiple digital channels.

The firm generates revenue through software subscriptions and services that help clients optimize digital advertising effectiveness, ensure brand safety, and improve campaign performance.

Its primary customers include global brands, digital publishers, and supply-side platforms in sectors such as consumer goods, financial services, technology, automotive, and healthcare.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. operates at scale as a leading provider of digital advertising measurement and analytics solutions. Its integrated platform enables advertisers and publishers to maximize the efficiency and quality of their digital media investments. The company's focus on unbiased, data-driven insights and cross-channel integration provides a competitive edge in the fast-evolving digital advertising ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

DoubleVerify is still growing, but the market has clearly stopped rewarding ad-tech companies for solid-enough results, especially after a brutal stretch for digital advertising software stocks (Trade Desk, for example, is down over 50% this past year).



The interesting part is that DoubleVerify’s latest quarter was actually fairly solid. First-quarter revenue climbed 10% year over year to $180.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $55.2 million with a healthy 31% margin. Social measurement revenue jumped 23%, connected TV measurement volume increased 28%, and the company ended the quarter with roughly $174 million in cash and no debt.



Management also repurchased more than $100 million in stock year to date, signaling confidence despite weak share performance. Still, shares remain under pressure as investors question whether DoubleVerify can regain the faster growth rates that once justified premium valuations. With all that said, none of this necessarily signals Van Berkom was panic-selling; instead, it may have just been deciding the turnaround story is taking longer than expected.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean and DoubleVerify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.