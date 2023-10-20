News & Insights

Fund distributor Allfunds outflows grow in volatile market

October 20, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Nathan Vifflin and Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote and details on results from paragraph 3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fund distribution firm Allfunds ALLFG.AS on Friday reported bigger third quarter outflows, sayingglobal marketvolatility affected activities of some existing clients.

The Dutch-listed group posted net outflows of 5.9 billion euros ($6.24 billion) on its platform from existing and new clients, compared to 4.3 billion in the same period last year.

"Allfunds has delivered good performance over the period, despite challenging market conditions that have placed downward pressure on firms across the industry," CEO Juan Alcazar said in a statement.

The fund supermarket, whose platform links fund houses and distributors, makes money by charging fund houses a percentage of assets under its administration, whilst operating a "buy-free model" for the distributors.

Assets under administration, the total assets for which the company provides administrative services, rose to 1.32 trillion euros in the quarter, up 2.5% from 1.29 trillion a year earlier.

Allfunds said it remained strong on client volumes, adding 10 new distributors and eight fund houses over the quarter, and was on track to meet its 2023 target for new client migration.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((lina.golovnya@thomsonreuters.com ; nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.