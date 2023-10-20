Fund distributor Allfunds outflows grow in third quarter

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fund distribution firm Allfunds ALLFG.AS on Friday reported bigger third quarter outflows, sayingglobal marketvolatility affected activities of some existing clients.

The Dutch-listed group posted net outflows of 5.9 billion euros ($6.24 billion) on its platform from existing and new clients, compared to 4.3 billion in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

