Fund Discloses New $6 Million Bet on Calix Amid 55% Stock Surge

4D Advisors acquired 115,000 shares of Calix in a new position during the fourth quarter.

As a result, the quarter-end position value was $6.09 million.

Calix stake represents 3.34% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, 4D Advisors disclosed a new position in Calix (NYSE:CALX), acquiring 115,000 shares worth $6.09 million at quarter’s end.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, 4D Advisors disclosed a new position in Calix, acquiring 115,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake was $6.09 million, reflecting the new position in the company.

What else to know

This was a new position, with Calix comprising 3.34% of 4D Advisors’ AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: TPB: $12.47 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CWST: $9.30 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: FSS: $7.60 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AXON: $7.10 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: FICO: $6.76 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Calix were priced at $54.22, up 55% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $54.22 Market capitalization $3.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.00 billion Net income (TTM) $17.88 million

Company snapshot

Calix provides cloud and software platforms, including Calix Cloud, EXOS, and AXOS, as well as integrated systems and services for broadband service providers.

The company generates revenue through direct sales and resellers by offering subscription-based analytics, network management solutions, and customer experience platforms.

Its primary customers are broadband service providers serving residential and business subscribers across the United States and international markets.

Calix is a technology company specializing in cloud-based software, analytics, and network systems designed for broadband service providers. The company leverages a role-based analytics platform and integrated operating systems to help broadband service providers enhance subscriber experiences and drive new service revenues.

What this transaction means for investors

Calix shares are up 55% over the past year, and despite a choppy past few months, they’ve been pretty consistently outperforming. The business closed 2025 with a record $272 million in quarterly revenue, growing 3% sequentially and 32% year over year. The company also generated record operating cash flow in the period of $46 million and exited the year with a strong balance sheet, giving it flexibility even as broadband capital spending normalizes.



Management continues to push customers toward recurring cloud subscriptions tied to Calix Cloud and its analytics tools, shifting the model from hardware cycles to software-driven lifetime value. That mix shift is key. As broadband providers focus on customer retention and monetization, Calix becomes less about boxes and more about data and engagement.



Within a portfolio that includes payments, waste services, and specialty industrial names, a 3% starter position suggests selective exposure to higher multiple growth. It is not the largest bet, but it is intentional, and if recurring revenue expands and free cash flow scales alongside software margins, the valuation could hold for the long-term.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac and Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

